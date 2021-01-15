Intel Motherboard RAID 1 Question

Hi all,



Planning to setup a motherboard RAID 1 for a lower end clone server.



A RAID card would be my first option but is locally is difficult to source for end users who don't buy brand name servers. I'm writing this option off, unfortunately. If I had the budget for a brand name server with warranty, I'd go with that.



My dumb (or perhaps bright) idea is to purchase a 2nd, identical motherboard so should the board fail, I can revive the RAID array inexpensively if things go wrong.

Grabbing a used 10th gen CPU further down the road if needed should be easy enough so I don't think I'll need to stock up on that.



As always, I do have backups (a local Synology, which backs up to another offsite Synology), but I am looking for uptime with this one.



Are there any potential issues with what I plan to do? Planning on running a 10400 with either B460s or H470s.



I plan to run some flavor of Linux (probably CentOS or OEL) or ESXi on this box.

I know Linux has mdadm but it won't work for boot partitions and this is precisely what I want fake RAID for.



For those that can chime in, how's AMD motherboard RAID nowadays?



TLDR: Any problems with moving Intel or AMD RAID1 to a 2nd identical board?



Thanks!