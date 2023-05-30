erek
Interesting, it's on eBay
"This Meteor Lake CPU appears to be a mobile (MTL-P) variant, the "P" designation apparently points to utilization in ultra-thin and lightweight laptops. The Ebay-sourced info indicates a presence of six performance cores and eight efficiency cores which aligns with previously leaked details about the upcoming SKU lineup. Two low-powered E-cores sit within its SoC tile (aka chiplet), resulting in a total of 16 cores (22-threads). Several hardware news outlets in attendance at Computex 2023 have reported on an Intel demonstration unit - this laptop sports a Meteor Lake P-series processor with a similar core configuration to the ones listed for sale by OneClickWarehouse."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309406/intel-meteor-lake-laptop-processor-listed-on-ebay
Additionally: [H]Meteor Lake P 6C+8A+GT2 X7 4CAB4V B A Mobility CPU14th Gen
