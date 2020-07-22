Intel Linux Patch Confirms "Alder Lake" is a Hybrid Core Processor

" Analogous with Arm big.LITTLE, the Intel Hybrid Core technology involves two kinds of CPU cores on a processor die, the first kind being "high performance," and the second being "low power." On "Lakefield," Intel deployed one "Sunny Cove" high performance core, and four "Tremont" low power cores. The low power cores keep the machine ticking through the vast majority of time when processing workloads requiring the high performance cores aren't present. With "Alder Lake," Intel is expected to scale up this concept, with the silicon rumored to feature eight "Golden Cove" high performance cores, and eight "Gracemont" low power ones. The chip is also expected to feature a Gen12 Xe iGPU. "

https://www.techpowerup.com/270163/intel-linux-patch-confirms-alder-lake-is-a-hybrid-core-processor
 
1_rick

I have the same question about Arm, but I wonder how the OS knows when to schedule processes on the big core.
 
ChadD

1_rick said:
I have the same question about Arm, but I wonder how the OS knows when to schedule processes on the big core.
The OS has no need to know.... your OS shouldn't ever be micro managing like that. Think of it like Android.... it doesn't have to do anything special to know when to switch to a higher performance core. Its hardware level... just like your OS doesn't have to tell your CPU to ramp up the frequency. Software doesn't specifically engage one core out of 4 now.... APIs really don't expose that stuff, and no one is actually writing assembler language code trying to use one core on one specific model of chip. (one of the reasons we developed higher level languages, was so that code would be hardware agnostic)
 
