erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,668
" Analogous with Arm big.LITTLE, the Intel Hybrid Core technology involves two kinds of CPU cores on a processor die, the first kind being "high performance," and the second being "low power." On "Lakefield," Intel deployed one "Sunny Cove" high performance core, and four "Tremont" low power cores. The low power cores keep the machine ticking through the vast majority of time when processing workloads requiring the high performance cores aren't present. With "Alder Lake," Intel is expected to scale up this concept, with the silicon rumored to feature eight "Golden Cove" high performance cores, and eight "Gracemont" low power ones. The chip is also expected to feature a Gen12 Xe iGPU. "
https://www.techpowerup.com/270163/intel-linux-patch-confirms-alder-lake-is-a-hybrid-core-processor
https://www.techpowerup.com/270163/intel-linux-patch-confirms-alder-lake-is-a-hybrid-core-processor