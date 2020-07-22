Intel Linux Patch Confirms "Alder Lake" is a Hybrid Core Processor

1_rick said: I have the same question about Arm, but I wonder how the OS knows when to schedule processes on the big core. Click to expand...

The OS has no need to know.... your OS shouldn't ever be micro managing like that. Think of it like Android.... it doesn't have to do anything special to know when to switch to a higher performance core. Its hardware level... just like your OS doesn't have to tell your CPU to ramp up the frequency. Software doesn't specifically engage one core out of 4 now.... APIs really don't expose that stuff, and no one is actually writing assembler language code trying to use one core on one specific model of chip. (one of the reasons we developed higher level languages, was so that code would be hardware agnostic)