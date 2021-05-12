Intel legacy BIOS support removal?

Back in 2017, Intel announced it would remove legacy BIOS support and CSM, and force everyone to UEFI. The dates were "2020".

https://www.anandtech.com/show/12068/intel-to-remove-bios-support-from-uefi-by-2020
https://www.intel.com/content/dam/s...-Boot-Support-Removal-for-Intel-Platforms.pdf

Does anyone know if Intel followed through on this? What chipsets today would be affected?

I'd like to buy the last motherboard/chipset combo that supported legacy BIOS but having a hard time finding that information.
 
Dual boot OS system and want to upgrade motherboard with minimal changes. I'll worry about UEFI the next time around.

If anyone has a 400 series chipset motherboard (Comet Lake), can you check your BIOS?
 
