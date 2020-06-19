Intel launches gen 2 Optane DIMMs

erek
"The new data centre D7-P5500 and P5600 SSDs are U.2 format drives, built with 96-layer 3D NAND in TLC cell format and an NVMe interface running across PCIe Gen 4 with 4 lanes. The P5500 has a 1 drive write per day endurance while the P5600 has a 3DWPD rating, making it better suited to heavier write workloads.
Available capacities are 1.92TB, 3.84TB and 7.68TB for the P5500. The P5600 needs to over-provision for extended endurance, and so available capacities come in lower at 1.6TB, 3.2TB and 6.4TB.
The PCE gen 4 links should enable high performance. The P5500 and P5600 deliver 7GB/sec when sequential reading and 4.3GB/sec when writing. Both drives provide up to 1 million random read IOPS, with the P5500 delivering up to 230,000 random write IOPS and P5600 providing up to 260,000 random write IOPS.
Get data sheet info off an Intel product brief.
The Optane Persistent Memory 200 series and D7-P5500 and P5600 3D NAND SSDs are available today."
https://blocksandfiles.com/2020/06/18/intel-gen-2-optane-dimms/
