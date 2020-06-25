Intel Launches First Artificial Intelligence Associate Degree Program

erek
erek
Man this seems cool. would be cool to enroll
"Why It’s Important: AI technology is rapidly accelerating with new tools, technology and applications requiring workers to learn new skills. Recent studies show the demand for artificial intelligence skills is expected to grow exponentially. A 2020 LinkedIn report notes that AI skills are one of the top five most in-demand hard skills. Research by MCCCD Workforce and Economic Development Office estimates an increase of 22.4 percent for these roles by 2029.
As of early June 2020, more than 43 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits. Furthermore, a recent McKinsey study estimates that over 57 million jobs are vulnerable, meaning they are subject to furloughs, layoffs or being rendered unproductive. It is critical for educational institutions and corporations to collaborate to prepare for future workforce demands."
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/intel-launches-first-artificial-intelligence-140000517.html
