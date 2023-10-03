Intel Larrabee GPU ES prototype, 2GB GDDR5, working, unreleased part

A trinket for someone with more disposable income than total yearly income from someone lower class. Surprised you're not going for it, erek (or are you?)...
I only comment because I remember all the hype for this thing, but never expected much from something with less than 50 ~P54C Pentium class in-order cores running a software rasterizer. It allowed for cool stuff like primitive raycasting and order independent transparencies, but the beef just wasn't there (performance).
At least we have Arc today, which gives a glimmer of hope in future competition from Chipzilla. I don't like Intel and their bully pulpit position in the industry, but someone needs to knock nVIDIA off their high horse. AMD hasn't been cutting the mustard in doing so, at least at the top.