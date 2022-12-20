Intel Larrabee 2

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,213
Someone in China has located a supposed Intel Larrabee 2 card. It's presented next to my old Larrabee

https://twitter.com/yjfycom/status/1605207230361800704


---
Red Falcon

FkbW6EdagAEUhx9?format=jpg&name=large.jpg


http://www.yjfy.com/collection/collection-0044.htm

2.1.2.2 Larrabee2 Graphics card

On August 15, 2016, Tom Forsyth of the original Larrabee development team revealed in "Why Didn't Larrabee Fail?":

Remember - KNC is literally the same chip as LRB2. It has texture samplers and a video out port sitting on the die. They don't test them or turn them on or expose them to software, but they're still there - it's still a graphics-capable part.

The author is fortunate to have collected a Larrabee2 Graphics card, which confirms what Tom Forsyth said is true.







The PCB date is 3611 weeks, the GPU date is 1147 weeks, and the card number *124711*. Serial#IWCH14900041. 4GB GDDR5 memory, HYNIX H5GQ2H24MFR.





This Larrabee2 Graphics card is actually Knights Corner's Chip evaluation board, which is equipped with a DVI interface. It couldn't be displayed when I tested it on the computer. There are several sets of jumpers on the board. I am afraid that only Tom Forsyth can make it a Larrabee2 Graphics card.

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top