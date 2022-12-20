Someone in China has located a supposed Intel Larrabee 2 card. It's presented next to my old Larrabee---On August 15, 2016, Tom Forsyth of the original Larrabee development team revealed in "Why Didn't Larrabee Fail?":Remember - KNC is literally the same chip as LRB2. It has texture samplers and a video out port sitting on the die. They don't test them or turn them on or expose them to software, but they're still there - it's still a graphics-capable part.The author is fortunate to have collected a Larrabee2 Graphics card, which confirms what Tom Forsyth said is true.