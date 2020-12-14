erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,080
"Intel acquired the Israel-based Habana Labs in December 2019 for $2 billion, largely due to the strengths of the company's Goya and Gaudi AI accelerators. Intel left Habna as an independent business unit and pledged that it would remain in Israel. We've heard little from the company on Habana's progress until earlier this month when Amazon Web Services announced that it had made Gaudi-powered instances available to its customers.
The Pay2Key ransomware has reportedly been behind a recent spate of attacks against Israeli companies, but the full scope of the operation is unknown. We'll update as we learn more."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-israel-reportedly-hacked-habana-labs-targeted
