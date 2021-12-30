Intel Iris Xe vs Intel Iris Plus vs GTX 1650 vs Ryzen

I've been out of the laptop game for a while. I like 2-in-1s and will not take anything that has no touch and pen support. This limits me to a few lineup of laptops and expensive solutions.



To be honest I've never gamed on laptops because integrated graphics have been crap for so long. I have my main rig for that, but with what I hear from the little research I've done, integrated graphics have come a long way.



I heard new ryzen mobile chips are better than Intel's offerings but in a lot of the laptop lines I've looked at, very few seem to be offering AMD options.



Ideally I want a 2 in 1 with pen and touch support first, then a step above Intel UHD graphics for minum gaming on the go like with real time strategy games. Anyone got any idea on how big the differences among the mainstream mobile gaming chips are. I am not looking for a gaming laptop. Just something that can handle 1080p gaming at low to med resolution.



Also exclusively looking for above FHD screen resolution. 1080p after working on a 4K mobile monitor is no good anymore. The extra screen realestate is worth it even if its limited at 14 and 15"