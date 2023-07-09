Intel iris xe graphics equivalent

I know nothing about laptop iGPUs but my friend wants to buy this laptop to play Baldur's Gate 3. The CPU looks fine but the iGPU seems weak:
Here are the specs for Baldur's Gate 3:
Minimum:
Processor: Intel I5 4690 / AMD FX 8350
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 / RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 150 GB available space
Recommended:
Processor: Intel i7 8700K / AMD r5 3600
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT (8GB+ of VRAM)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 150 GB available space
