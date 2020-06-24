Intel insider claims it finally lost Apple because Skylake QA 'was abnormally bad'

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,420
I didn't even think of what this would mean for Intel, not that i care about intel
""For me this is the inflection point," says Piednoël. "This is where the Apple guys who were always contemplating to switch, they went and looked at it and said: 'Well, we've probably got to do it.' Basically the bad quality assurance of Skylake is responsible for them to actually go away from the platform."
It has to be said that this is just the publicly stated opinion of one former Intel engineer and can't necessarily be taken as fact, and obviously isn't the only reason for the switch either. But Piednoël was always an interesting character while he was at Intel and a very outspoken one too, often much to the chagrin of his PR handlers in front of us journalists.
But however much the quality assurance of the Skylake architecture did or didn't impact Apple's decision to switch wholesale over to ARM, it's still an interesting perspective on why it has finally happened."
https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-skylake-why-apple-left/
