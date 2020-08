"With the i752 chip, Intel has enhanced graphics performance to twice the level achieved by the i740, as measured by the 3-D WinBench test suite, Thomas said. The chip pairs a 128-bit 2-D engine with a 250-MHz RAMDAC.



The chip's "Precise Pixel Engine" processes 3 million triangles per second at peak rates, rendering 100 million pixels/s.



The chip's 3D features include support for Intel's AGP 2X interface. Each pixel is only processed with per-pixel accuracy, and the chip does not produce resolutions with 32-bit color depths.



"Intel is certainly keeping up with the Joneses, but they're not bumping any of the Joneses off," Maher said. "What it comes down to is that Intel has big plans for the future in graphics. It's not going away."



As proof, Intel will introduce the i754 or "Coloma" chip in the second half of 1999, which will support the AGP 4X specification.



The i752 will ship in a 421-lead micro-BGA package in the early July to graphics card manufacturers. OEM customers will receive the chip in late July. The i752 will be priced at $19.50 each in 10,000-unit quantities."