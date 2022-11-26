Intel i7-13700k vs AMD Ryzen 7900x ?

P

Peat Moss

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2009
Messages
422
These are the two CPUs I'm considering. I realize the Ryzen 7700x is more of a direct rival to the 3700K but price-wise right now they are very similar, and still not too far apart in specs.

I'm coming from a very old system, so whether Intel or AMD I'll have to buy a new mobo as well. I do not game, thus my decision will be based on things like multi-tasking, video editing, some 3D modelling.

Intel pros:
- slightly cheaper
- faster boot time than Ryzen (is this correct?)
- plays nicer with video codecs than Ryzen (is this correct?)
- draws less power than Ryzen when idling

AMD pros:
- 7900x 200 MHz faster than 13700K
- longer upgradability path
- more cores
- eco mode helps reduce thermals

Anything I've missed?
 
K

Keljian

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2006
Messages
1,533
I think you got the main ones. Avx512 is present on Ryzen. More “full fat” cores on Ryzen too.

Ryzen will probably perform better for 3d modelling and video work than the intel equivalent, due to AVX512, more cores, and the architecture
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
2,934
For some video work intel iGPU will give you more, at least I imagine why you see it sometime with 50-70% better scores:
https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/a...o-13th-gen-intel-core-vs-amd-ryzen-7000-2381/

I feel some tester goes in CPU only mode to equal the playing field and you loose that element:

At first glance, things are looking pretty darn great for Intel! In terms of the Extended Overall Score from our Premiere Pro benchmark, the Intel Core 13th Gen CPUs are around 50% faster than the equivalent AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU, What you don't see is that our overall score is a bit skewed due to just how much faster Intel CPUs with Quick Sync are when running the 4K H.264 and 8K HEVC sets of tests. you get a clear look at just what is throwing off the overall score. For longGOP codecs like H.264 and HEVC, the Intel 13th Gen CPUs are anywhere from 60% to 2x faster than AMD.

But who that buy cpus for that workload would disable quicksync ?

I would validate for the exact program and things you want to do if possible, but it could be a non brainer Raptor Lake winner.

7900x vs 13700k comparison in maybe relevant application:


There is often a big gap in power consumption in favour of the 13700K has well
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
2,934
I am not sure how much better having those feature on the threadripper but impossible to use if you one day want to use it has an Epyc cpu instead would be here, it seem to make a lot of sense to me.

How much wasted working but disabled silicon is there in the field currently ?
 
K

Keljian

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2006
Messages
1,533
LukeTbk said:
I am not sure how much better having those feature on the threadripper but impossible to use if you one day want to use it has an Epyc cpu instead would be here, it seem to make a lot of sense to me.

How much wasted working but disabled silicon is there in the field currently ?
Click to expand...

It’s more that I think you should get what you pay for. Eg if I buy an intel KF model processor, I expect that I won’t be able to use the graphics module on the processor, but will be able to overclock it.

I expect a discount cause I can’t use the graphics.

If I buy a processor that has graphics/encoding, but I need to pay a subscription for its use- I will not be happy about that idea..

On the other hand if it is “pay to unlock” then it is permanently unlocked, then I am less unhappy about that. In fact if there was an 8 core processor that I could later unlock to 10, 12, 14 and 16 core if I needed with a one off or incremental payments, I would actually probably go for that
 
Last edited:
TheHig

TheHig

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2016
Messages
1,078
It seems that things like quick sync and some programs that are more Intel friendly could make a 13th gen build a no brainer. Classic case of use case here. What programs and workloads are you going to run and which tool is best for the job. What’s amazing right now for us consumers is that Raptor lake and AM5 are both excellent and it’s hard to go wrong.
 
P

Peat Moss

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2009
Messages
422
TheHig said:
It seems that things like quick sync and some programs that are more Intel friendly could make a 13th gen build a no brainer. Classic case of use case here. What programs and workloads are you going to run and which tool is best for the job. What’s amazing right now for us consumers is that Raptor lake and AM5 are both excellent and it’s hard to go wrong.
Click to expand...


MS Office, DaVinci Resolve, Navisworks, some document management software, Adobe Acrobat Pro, Abbyy Fine Reader, EndNote, etc. My impression is that Intel works more closely with Microsoft than AMD does, but maybe that's just a misperception.
 
K

Keljian

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2006
Messages
1,533
Peat Moss said:
MS Office, DaVinci Resolve, Navisworks, some document management software, Adobe Acrobat Pro, Abbyy Fine Reader, EndNote, etc. My impression is that Intel works more closely with Microsoft than AMD does, but maybe that's just a misperception.
Click to expand...

Which graphics card are you planning on using?
 
E

E4g1e

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 21, 2002
Messages
7,362
Change the thread title to "Intel i7-13700K vs AMD Ryzen 7900X". The 3700K part is misleading (likely a typo) as that refers to a completely nonexistent 3rd-Gen Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU from 2012.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top