Intel i7-13700k vs AMD Ryzen 7900x ?

LukeTbk said: I am not sure how much better having those feature on the threadripper but impossible to use if you one day want to use it has an Epyc cpu instead would be here, it seem to make a lot of sense to me.



How much wasted working but disabled silicon is there in the field currently ? Click to expand...

It’s more that I think you should get what you pay for. Eg if I buy an intel KF model processor, I expect that I won’t be able to use the graphics module on the processor, but will be able to overclock it.I expect a discount cause I can’t use the graphics.If I buy a processor that has graphics/encoding, but I need to pay a subscription for its use- I will not be happy about that idea..On the other hand if it is “pay to unlock” then it is permanently unlocked, then I am less unhappy about that. In fact if there was an 8 core processor that I could later unlock to 10, 12, 14 and 16 core if I needed with a one off or incremental payments, I would actually probably go for that