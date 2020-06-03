Intel gives up on benchmarks

They loved them when they were winning, then changed to "real world benchmarks" they could still win at.... Now they want to stop using them until they are on top again. Makes sense from their point of view... If I was losing a basketball match I'd want to stop counting the score and base it off something I could win, like brightest jersey color! Is this surprising?. Always use a met if you can win at if you're trying to sell something. AMD isn't running around with gaming benchmarks it loses at to prove they caught Intel.... They use ones they do better at and apps they do good in.
 
"our CPU Sucks and we will stop caring about until we have something faster and stronger against competition"
 
Benchmarks are only as useful as the comparisons between products are relevant to the users buying the products. It is fairly straightforward show a comparison between benchmarks for performance, power draw, speed, etc., that are (relatively) easy to collect data for and report on. Yeah, synthetic benchmarks have their limitations but when more and more benchmarking is migrating to real-world usage such as in-game demo performance, productivity benchmarking, etc. that excuse gets watered down.
There are other things that are harder to quantify such as ease of use, upgradability, hardware interoperability, modularity, manufacturing benefits, etc. that people may pay more for.

Now sure, running your production plants off of "green" energy and taking steps to reduce waste and toxicity of production processes are great, but if your primary business is to sell performance per dollar to consumers it will be a dry conversation.
So in my opinion his paragraph response from the article is fluffed to make things sound better than they are - but you can expect no less from a CEO that is trying to protect the brand.
 
