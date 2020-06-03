Intel gives up on benchmarks

Fun quotes from Intel CEO Bob Swan
https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/v...computex-did-intel-give-up-on-benchmarks.html
"we have to stop worrying about things as simple as the benchmarks of processors"
Seems like a desperate move to me. What do you guys think? Is onto something or full of something?
https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/v...computex-did-intel-give-up-on-benchmarks.html
"we have to stop worrying about things as simple as the benchmarks of processors"
Seems like a desperate move to me. What do you guys think? Is onto something or full of something?