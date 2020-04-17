Intel Gen12 Xe GPU Could Match AMD's Vega-based GPUs

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Meh, why is intel even hyping it at this point?
"The prototype 2-core/4-thread "Tiger Lake-U" processor with Gen12 graphics yields a 3DMark FireStrike score of 2,196 points, with a graphics score of 2,467, and 6,488 points physics score. These scores are comparable to 8 CU Radeon Vega iGPU solutions. "Renoir" tops out at 8 CUs, but shores up performance to the 11 CU "Picasso" levels by other means. Besides tapping into the 7 nm process to increase engine clocks, improve the boosting algorithm, and modernizing the display- and multimedia engines; AMD's iGPU is largely based on the same 3-year old "Vega" architecture. Intel Gen12 Xe makes its debut with the "Tiger Lake" microarchitecture slated for 2021."
https://www.techpowerup.com/265886/intel-gen12-xe-igpu-could-match-amds-vega-based-igpus
