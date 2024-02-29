Intel Foundry aims for manufacturing independence

Hardwareluxx report in detail about the strategy for the new " Intel Foundry " - Intel's manufacturing branch, which is set to grow big and also be spun off as a separate company this year. What is particularly interesting here are those statements that suggest real semiconductor independence from Asia: Intel wants to establish a purely American supply chain in which all suppliers are located in North and Central America, while Intel carries out chip production and advanced packaging in the USA Assembly & test in Costa Rica (clear pictures at Hardwareluxx) . In particular, the advanced packaging step - particularly important because of Intel's Tile approach to its newer processors - has not yet been solved internally in the country, but will be solved by building significant advanced packaging capacity at Intel's factory in Rio Rancho, New Mexico .
A de facto second supply chain will then emerge in Europe: chip production in Ireland and Germany, advanced packaging still unclear, assembly & testing in Poland. Here too, Intel should preferably work with local suppliers so that the supply chains achieve a certain degree of independence and not everything flows through certain bottlenecks. Overall, the lessons from the chip crisis of 2021 have been taken into account here, when not only was wafer capacity short, but there was also nothing left to do in the supply industry due to the concentration on individual important manufacturers. At the same time, however, you can also see a clear North America/Europe focus on Intel's part - which at first glance is understandable given Intel's lineage, but at the same time can also be understood as "chip production independence from Asia". Per se, the idea of strengthening supply chains is actually to be welcomed.
But over all such approaches there is always a bit of a Damocles heavy hanging over the head: independence of the Western world from the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC could massively increase the risk of conflict in the Taiwan question . Of course, politicians could also aim for both: strengthening semiconductor supply chains and at the same time defusing geopolitical conflicts. In the current situation, the latter is unfortunately only a pious wish, so this additional danger caused by the actually positive measure of strengthening the semiconductor supply chains is probably not entirely unrealistic. Nevertheless, Intel obviously has to go this route, for three reasons: the experience from the 2021 chip crisis, the need for a de facto national supply chain (for the benefit of military orders) and ultimately, quite mundanely, the establishment of “Intel Foundry” as the first-choice provider Semiconductor manufacturing.
https://m-3dcenter-org.translate.go...2024?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB
