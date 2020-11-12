Intel Executing toward XPU Vision with oneAPI and Intel Server GPU

"Intel today announced that the Intel Implicit SPMD Program Compiler (ISPC) will run on top of oneAPI Level Zero, which provides low-level, direct-to-metal interfaces tailored to devices in the oneAPI platform and is the overall hardware abstraction layer. ISPC, powered by oneAPI, is a variant of the C programming language, which enables single program, multiple data programming and is used to accelerate Intel OSPRay raytracing engine on Intel CPUs. Intel is adding Xe support to ISPC to seamlessly accelerate Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit components such as OSPRay.At the virtual oneAPI Developer Summit on Nov. 12-13, innovators, researchers and developers are showcasing 40 collaborations and projects using oneAPI. Topics range from computational drug repurposing testing for COVID-19 to predicting crop yields. At SuperComputing 2020 starting this week, Intel, along with industry leaders and research organizations, are highlighting using oneAPI and oneAPI tools through a keynote, tech sessions, fireside chats, demos and other activities. Complete information about Intel's presence at SuperComputing 2020 is available on Intel.com.Intel oneAPI and graphics software stack updates and the debut of the Intel Server GPU mark monumental steps in Intel's journey toward XPU architectures. These developments set the foundation to deliver more meaningful experiences through Intel's six pillars of technology innovation and heterogenous architectures that will be enabled through an open standard-based unified scalable software abstraction layer in oneAPI."