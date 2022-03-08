Intel Enables ECC Memory on Consumer Alder Lake CPUs
For the first time in recent history, Intel is
no longer disabling ECC memory support on its standard consumer processors, in this case, the 12th Generation Core ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs. However, you have to use the company’s W680 platform to access the feature.
By Anton Shilov
