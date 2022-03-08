Intel Enables ECC Memory on Consumer Alder Lake CPUs

M

MrCaffeineX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2011
Messages
1,546
This was always an artificial segmentation from when they started doing it. It never really made a lot of sense from the consumer standpoint. I'm glad to see them sort of changing course. They'll get their markup out of the chipset I suppose.
 
W

whateverer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,457
So, it is no-longer limited to shit processors like Pentium g4500?

Still have to pay over $500 for the motherboard!
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
5,186
This is good, the consumer market can very well benefit from ECC and the penalties for running it on DDR5 modules are basically nonexistent. I have a VM running upstairs that I use for slicing my STL's for 3d prints and it makes a big difference there, you might be surprised how cleaner some of the jobs come out on a system with ECC compared to not.
 
