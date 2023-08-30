Intel doing silly things for DARPA.

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/i...thread-puma-chip-with-1-tbs-silicon-photonics
This is the kind of work I like seeing done.
8-Core, 528-Thread, custom RISC architecture, capable of 1TB/s throughput on 75w, able to connect 2 million cores at 400ns latency from end to end.
Built on TSMC 7nm.
This is the kind of work I like seeing done.
8-Core, 528-Thread, custom RISC architecture, capable of 1TB/s throughput on 75w, able to connect 2 million cores at 400ns latency from end to end.
Built on TSMC 7nm.