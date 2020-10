There is no way a 680 is ANYWHERE close to the 1660 super.



The 680 is as fast as the 770 (same chip)

The 770 is around the same speed of the 960

The 960 is roughly on-par with a 1050 non-Ti

the 1050Ti gets its ass handed to it by the RX570

The RX570 is 20% slower than the RX580

The RX 580 gets embarrassed by the 1660 non-super.

The 1660 Super is about 20% faster than the 1660.



Edit: Its possible they meant "980" as the 980 is roughly equivalent to a 1060