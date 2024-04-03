Intel discloses $7 billion operating loss

erek
Hmm
“Intel plans to spend $100 billion on building or expanding chip factories in four U.S. states. Its business turnaround plan depends on persuading outside companies to use its manufacturing services.
As part of that plan, Intel told investors it would start reporting the results of its manufacturing operations as a standalone unit. The company has been investing heavily to catch up to its primary chipmaking rivals, TSMC and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS)”
Source: https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-discloses-financials-foundry-business-2024-04-02/
