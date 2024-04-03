Intel discloses $7 billion operating loss

What I see is a FAILED company, Intel, trying to resurrect itself, when the true course of action; the absolute ideal that would lead to a better future, is for someone else to REPLACE Intel fully, and let new blood into the industry. Instead, I guess investors and government want to support Intel and only Intel, as if Intel was a surrogate government; a corporation so well marketed that it ends up "too big to fail." But it SHOULD fail! And all of its patents should be released to the public so that we can actually begin to compete with AMD on the x86 front with original designs and ideas.



Intel is so monolithic and so incredibly out of our reach as normal people, consumers, business owners, inventors, engineers, etc, that even if you had an idea for the sort of technology necessary to create the next generation of semiconductors, you would not be chosen! Not by investors, not by government, and you wouldn't even be noticed by Intel. By no one! No one will ever believe in YOU! You can NEVER build your idea and get it sold at Microcenter, to be plugged into a typical computer's motherboard. It can't be sold because you don't have the license/patent! Hahah loser loser loser! You ask for competition, but you are prohibited from competing in the only place it matters!



Instead, it is Intel who will put on the costume of the hero-of-the-west, but they will FAIL! They will fail in the long-run because all that they can do is hope to mimic their own past, like a 60 year old man trying to relive their youth by buying the coolest car of 1988. But that time is long-gone! Now all we see is an old man compensating for his failure to actually be cool when it mattered.



The evolution of technology by humanity is only possible when patents/licenses do not stop us from improving current technology. This is beyond obvious, and even a half-free-market would allow this to happen.