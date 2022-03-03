Intel Desktop Board DN2800MT will not boot?

K

ksingh707

n00b
Joined
Sep 14, 2021
Messages
39
Hello, I have a Intel DN2800MT desktop board that clearly powers on because the standby light stays solid green but it wont show any video response on my monitor.
  1. I'm using a Crucial PC3-10600S-9-11-C1 Ram(CT12864BC1339.4FD)
  2. The M4 sata drive I'm using is CT064M4SSD3.
  3. The power adapter I'm using is a FSP 19V 3.43A Adapter.
  4. I have tried removing the battery and plugging it back in and there was still no response.
I will also attach a link to the product specifications on the intel website.
If anyone can give me any information on how I can get this board to boot up I would reallt appreciate it. Thank you
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top