Intel Desktop Board DN2800MT will not boot?

Hello, I have a Intel DN2800MT desktop board that clearly powers on because the standby light stays solid green but it wont show any video response on my monitor.
If anyone can give me any information on how I can get this board to boot up I would reallt appreciate it. Thank you
- I'm using a Crucial PC3-10600S-9-11-C1 Ram(CT12864BC1339.4FD)
- The M4 sata drive I'm using is CT064M4SSD3.
- The power adapter I'm using is a FSP 19V 3.43A Adapter.
- I have tried removing the battery and plugging it back in and there was still no response.
