Intel defends its 'magic instructions' against Linux founder's criticism

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,984
"AVX-512 is a floating point accelerator, but it's not used in games mostly because any floating point calculations are generally given to the GPU to deal with. It's mainly used in scientific simulations, financial analytics, AI and deep learning stuff, so us PC gamers can essentially just sit back and enjoy this computing version of Celebrity Deathmatch.
To be fair, Torvalds has admitted that a lot of his hatred of floating point benchmarks (the tools being used to highlight the performance of AVX-512) is irrational and that his comments are exaggerated "to the point of half kidding. But only half. I'm taking a fairly extreme standpoint, and I know my hatred isn't really rational, but just a personal quirk and just pure unadulterated opinionated ranting.""
https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-defends-avx-512-against-torvalds/
