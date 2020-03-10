Intel CPUs vulnerable to new LVI attacks

Tit for Tat? Sponsored security research?

"Currently, many administrators are expected to skip these patches, primarily because of the severe performance impact.

For good reasons, Intel has downplayed the severity of the LVI attack, and, for once, researchers have agreed.

"Due to the numerous complex requirements that must be satisfied to successfully carry out, Intel does not believe LVI is a practical method in real-world environments where the OS and VMM are trusted," an Intel spokesperson told ZDNet in an email last week.

"Agree with Intel," Bogdan Botezatu, Director of Threat Research and Reporting, told ZDNet yesterday. "This type of attack is much harder to pull off in practice, compared with other side-channel attacks such as MDS, L1TF, SWAPGS."

Below is a long list of resources that ZDNet readers can consult to learn more about the new LVI attacks disclosed today:"

https://www.zdnet.com/article/intel-cpus-vulnerable-to-new-lvi-attacks/
 
Derangel

Mooooore security issues for Intel. What's the number up to now?

Also, in the AMD security thread people were asking about AMD funding research. The LVI research paper lists AMD as providing additional gifts (along with Intel and ARM). So, looks like AMD funds this kind of research as well.
 
