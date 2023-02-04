Intel CPU Sale

- Used CPUs are sold CPU only and will ship out in plastic CPU clamshell
- New CPUs will be sealed and will ship out in it's retail packaging
- Preference will go to local then to those with established heat ratings
- Prices are FIRM and are listed as local / shipped
- Payment is cash for locals and PayPal G&S for shipped items
- Local zip 46123
- My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/65906/to
CPU List:
------------
Thanks for looking!
|Intel Core i5-8600K Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.6 GHz (4.3 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series) 95W BX80684I58600K Desktop Processor Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Local: $120 / Shipped: $135 >>>> USED
|Intel Core i7-8700K Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.7 GHz (4.7 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series) 95W BX80684I78700K Desktop Processor Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Local: $130 / Shipped: $145 >>>> USED
|Intel Core i7-9700K Coffee Lake 8-Core 3.6 GHz (4.9 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series) 95W BX80684I79700K Desktop Processor Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Local: $220 / Shipped: $235 >>>> USED
|Intel Core i9-9900K Coffee Lake 8-Core 3.6 GHz (5.0 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series) 95W BX80684I99900K Desktop Processor Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Local: $320 / Shipped: $345 >>>> USED
|Intel Core i9-9900KF Coffee Lake Desktop Processor i9 9th Gen, 8 Cores up to 5.0 GHz Turbo LGA 1151(300 Series) 95W BX80684I99900KF Without Graphics
|Local: $310 / Shipped: $335 >>>> USED
|Intel Core i5-10400 - Core i5 10th Gen Comet Lake 6-Core 2.9 GHz LGA 1200 65W Intel UHD Graphics 630 Desktop Processor - BX8070110400
|Local: $110 / Shipped: $124 >>>> USED
|Intel Core i9-10900KF - Core i9 10th Gen Comet Lake 10-Core 3.7 GHz LGA 1200 125W Desktop Processor - BX8070110900KF
|Local: $280 / Shipped: $300 >>>> USED
|Intel Core i5-12600K - Core i5 12th Gen Alder Lake 10-Core (6P+4E) 3.7 GHz LGA 1700 125W Intel UHD Graphics 770 Desktop Processor - BX8071512600K
|Local: $230 / Shipped: $250 >>>> NEW
|Intel Core i5-12600K - Core i5 12th Gen Alder Lake 10-Core (6P+4E) 3.7 GHz LGA 1700 125W Intel UHD Graphics 770 Desktop Processor - BX8071512600K
|Local: $225 / Shipped: $245 >>>> USED
|Intel Core i7-12700KF - Core i7 12th Gen Alder Lake 12-Core (8P+4E) 3.6 GHz LGA 1700 125W Desktop Processor - BX8071512700KF
|Local: $290 / Shipped: $310 >>>> NEW
|Intel Core i7-12700K - Core i7 12th Gen Alder Lake 12-Core (8P+4E) 3.6 GHz LGA 1700 125W Intel UHD Graphics 770 Desktop Processor - BX8071512700K
|Local: $290 / Shipped: $310 >>>> USED
|Intel Core i7-12700K - Core i7 12th Gen Alder Lake 12-Core (8P+4E) 3.6 GHz LGA 1700 125W Intel UHD Graphics 770 Desktop Processor - BX8071512700K
|Local: $300 / Shipped: $320 >>>> NEW
|Intel Core i9-12900K - Core i9 12th Gen Alder Lake 16-Core (8P+8E) 3.2 GHz LGA 1700 125W Intel UHD Graphics 770 Desktop Processor - BX8071512900K
|Local: $350 / Shipped: $375 >>>> USED
Thanks for looking!