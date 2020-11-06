Intel Core i9-10980XE Successor

Hey guys I am looking to build a new work computer some time in the coming months for professional art. I am using this computer for computer game development art programs such as Maya, KeyShot, Z Brush, Photoshop etc....

It looks like the Intel Core i9-10980XE is currently the best Intel CPU I could get for this build, I was wondering does anyone know how much longer I would have to wait to purchase the successor to the Intel Core i9-10980XE ??

I wasn't sure when the new generation of Intel work CPUs rather than gaming CPUs are expected to be released.

Thanks for the help.
 
