erek
[H]ardness Supreme
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,280
Pretty cool! Looking forward to new products
“As we previously reported, the Core i9-10900K will support Intel Z490-based motherboards along with the new LGA 1200 socket. And according to previously leaked information, the Core i9-10900K has a TDP (PL1) of 125 watts compared to 95 watts for its Core i9-9900K predecessor. In addition, its TDP (PL2) is rated at a higher 250 watts. However, it's alleged that the processor is hitting 300 watts under maximum load.”
“As we previously reported, the Core i9-10900K will support Intel Z490-based motherboards along with the new LGA 1200 socket. And according to previously leaked information, the Core i9-10900K has a TDP (PL1) of 125 watts compared to 95 watts for its Core i9-9900K predecessor. In addition, its TDP (PL2) is rated at a higher 250 watts. However, it's alleged that the processor is hitting 300 watts under maximum load.”
Intel Core i9-10900K 10-Core Comet Lake-S Monster CPU Leaks With 5.1GHz Turbo Clock
The benchmark also reveals some new information, like a reported base clock of 3.7GHz. There's also a single-core turbo clock of 5.1GHz (single-core).
amp.hothardware.com