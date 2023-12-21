Intel CEO laments Nvidia's 'extraordinarily lucky' AI dominance, claims it coulda-woulda-shoulda have been Intel

Pat Gelsinger: Nvidia Got 'Extraordinarily Lucky' in Dominating the AI MarketIf it hadn't been for that meddling company, Intel would be rich by now!
Things would be completely different if only Intel hadn't cancelled the Larrabee GPU.
During a broad ranging discussion at MIT, Gelsinger was asked what Intel is doing to drive the development of AI.
Gelsinger's comments came in response to a professor who asked what Intel was doing along the lines of AI hardware. This query prompted Gelsinger to recap Intel's ill-fated history with GPUs and "throughput computing" (as opposed to scalar), where he noted that when Intel pushed him out of the company 11 years ago, it also cancelled its discrete GPU project named Larrabee. According to Gelsinger, if the company had stuck with that project, it would be Intel at the apex of the AI industry right now. Instead, Nvidia finds itself at the helm, which Gelsinger says results from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang getting "extraordinarily lucky."
"When I was pushed out of Intel 13 years ago, they killed the project that would have changed the shape of AI," Gelsinger said of Larrabee.
Larrabee was an Intel GPU project long before its current Arc graphics cards that was intended to go head-on with Nvidia in the gaming and GPGPU markets courtesy of scores of tiny x86 CPU cores. The gaming graphics cards were cancelled in late 2009 and the rest of the Larrabee project withered thereafter.