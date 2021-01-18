Intel axes consumer Optane drives

Optane always seemed to come with a bit too much baggage. Instead of releasing it as what could have been the best SSD on the market, they tried too hard to have it tied to their platforms. Reminds me of what Nvidia tried to do with G-Sync only to see Freesync totally eclipse it due to being more compatible.

Hopefully they will eventually come out with new products where they learn from their mistakes. I've owned a lot of Intel SSDs over the years and IMO they are second only to Samsung.
 
Optane's setup sucked when I tried it......bios updates, then enabling things in bios, then installing windows software, then pairing in bios.........then hoping it worked......what a colossal PITA, no way that was ever going to be anything but an enthusiast item. Making it worse was that if the drive (the gum stick m.2) was ever disconnected from the hard drive you paired it to, if anything happened to either of them, you were screwed. The Optane would basically re-write the FAT/NFS so you couldn't read those folders anymore via windows without the optane gum stick sitting in between, at least that was my problem........user error was part of it but in the end, what a convoluted mess just to get faster performance from mechanicals.
 
