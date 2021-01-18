Intel axes consumer Optane drives

DejaWiz
Intel is officially discontinuing consumer Optane products.
No surprise to me, since probably 99% of the general population has no idea what it is, how it works, or what needs to be done to add it to a system.
https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-gives-up-on-making-optane-ssds-for-consumer-desktop-pcs/
