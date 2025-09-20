  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Intel Arc Pro B60 $599

Considering the 284/568 int8 TOPS of the RTX 3090 instead of 197 of the B60 and the near 1000 gb/s of bandwith instead of 456, I could imagine some pressure to go under a bit the RTX 3090 on ebay, if that was not some typo/error
 
but why do I need 24gb on my gpu? I assume that is only really useful for video editing and maybe AI stuff?
 
Hm, Interesting that FP64 is at 1:4 performance with it, at 3.072 TFLOPS of double precision , that makes a really good looking card for some home simulation work if you don't have better stuff available for you (nor feel like renting time).
 
Burticus said:
I assume that is only really useful for video editing
Click to expand...
if you are video editing at that level that 16GB would not be enough, 450gb/s is maybe not fast enough, which I can imagine being true of a lot of large VRAM.

AI models with sub "agents" being a different, where because you need to load them all but just one is active at a time, high-vram, low bandwith can be interesting (apple, strix halo, digits/Spark, this), maybe some other simulation/giant scene with calculation going on that benefit a lot of all loaded and do not tax bandwith that much also exist (and where the quite high FP64 mentionned above could shine)
 
Balkroth said:
Hm, Interesting that FP64 is at 1:4 performance with it, at 3.072 TFLOPS of double precision , that makes a really good looking card for some home simulation work if you don't have better stuff available for you (nor feel like renting time).
Click to expand...
That maybe more what could push those $1000 and more at some store (instead of the $500 msrp...)

3TF is a lot that Radeon VII amount, nearly half the old Nvidia Titan V, if it does not fit in 12GB.... or need something newer pascal era lacked
 
I really think this could be a fantastic VDI GPU, split it out for 6 sessions at 4GB each. More than enough for desktop work.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top