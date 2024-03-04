Intel Arc GPU Driver Issue - Citrix Workspace

I have been troubleshooting a Citrix latency issue when accessing my virtual desktop from home for weeks if not months now after moving to an Intel Arc A750, and it turns out this is a known issue that has been going on since September 2023 with no resolution yet.
https://github.com/IGCIT/Intel-GPU-Community-Issue-Tracker-IGCIT/issues/522
I ended up importing the .admx for Citrix Workspace to my local machine and disabling Hardware Accelleration.
Administrative Templates > Citrix Components > Citrix Workspace > User Experience > Hardware Acceleration for Graphics
After doing this, my ICA RTT latency dropped from 200ms with spikes into the 600s to a stable 59ms.
