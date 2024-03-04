  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Intel Arc GPU Driver Issue - Citrix Workspace

N

NobleX13

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jun 15, 2010
Messages
4,166
I have been troubleshooting a Citrix latency issue when accessing my virtual desktop from home for weeks if not months now after moving to an Intel Arc A750, and it turns out this is a known issue that has been going on since September 2023 with no resolution yet.

https://github.com/IGCIT/Intel-GPU-Community-Issue-Tracker-IGCIT/issues/522

I ended up importing the .admx for Citrix Workspace to my local machine and disabling Hardware Accelleration.

Administrative Templates > Citrix Components > Citrix Workspace > User Experience > Hardware Acceleration for Graphics

After doing this, my ICA RTT latency dropped from 200ms with spikes into the 600s to a stable 59ms.
1709565296529.png

1709565239311.png
 
Did you try h265? Might perform better if the default encoding isn't supported by the A750 or the server hardware.
 
intel arc really shouldnt be used in anything mission critical, for reasons like this...
 
Hi, I was having this issue with integrated intel arc graphics. I got as far as here but there's no Hardware Acceleration option even present. Any tips would be appreciated.
Edit: Nevermind, I was on the local machine. Got it figured out. Thanks for this solution!
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot 2024-04-22 164809.png
    Screenshot 2024-04-22 164809.png
    117.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top