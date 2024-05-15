Intel Announces Thunderbolt Share

bigdogchris
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2008
- Messages
- 18,720
- Smooth uncompressed screen-sharing with ultra-responsive mouse and keyboard control between PCs - powering a seamless visual experience.
- Fast file transfers between two PCs with simple drag and drop, folder synchronization, and easy file migration from an old PC to a new PC.
- Easy collaboration between users sharing large files.
- Support via a direct connection between PCs or through a Thunderbolt accessory with multiple ports such as a Thunderbolt dock or monitor.
- Private and secure connection that doesn't affect Wi-Fi, Ethernet or cloud network performance.
Sources:
https://www.techpowerup.com/322472/...pc-to-pc-high-bandwidth-networking-technology
https://www.intel.com/content/www/u...c-to-pc-with-thunderbolt-share.html#gs.9f2bvt