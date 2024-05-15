Intel Announces Thunderbolt Share

  • Smooth uncompressed screen-sharing with ultra-responsive mouse and keyboard control between PCs - powering a seamless visual experience.
  • Fast file transfers between two PCs with simple drag and drop, folder synchronization, and easy file migration from an old PC to a new PC.
  • Easy collaboration between users sharing large files.
  • Support via a direct connection between PCs or through a Thunderbolt accessory with multiple ports such as a Thunderbolt dock or monitor.
  • Private and secure connection that doesn't affect Wi-Fi, Ethernet or cloud network performance.

So per the slides it requires at least one client to be Thunderbolt Share licensed. I guess this streamlines things for some use cases though I wonder what the longevity of this solution will be (software and hardware support wise).
 
