erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,779
Sort of interesting, decent aesthetics
"Why It Matters: Intel Arc Pro A-series graphics offer a new option to the workstation GPU space. Compared to existing Intel Arc Pro products, the Intel Arc Pro A60 and A60M offer double the number of PCIe lanes with 16, twice the memory bandwidth at 384 gigabytes per second, twice the dedicated AI Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) engines with 256, and twice the number of ray tracing units with 16. They also feature full media encode and decode support, including AV1. These make Intel Arc Pro GPUs ideal for computer-aided design and modeling (CAD/CAM), AI inferencing tasks and media processing in dedicated business environments.
Intel Arc Pro GPUs are backed by quarterly driver releases for regular performance optimizations and ISV-certified by leading workstation applications used within the architecture, engineering and construction, and design and manufacturing industries, such as:
- Autodesk 3ds Max
- Autodesk AutoCAD
- Autodesk Fusion 360
- Autodesk Inventor
- Autodesk Maya
- Bentley MicroStation
- Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS
- Nemetscheck VectorWorks
- PTC Creo
- Siemens NX
- Siemens Solid Edge
About Availability: The Intel Arc Pro A60 GPU for workstation desktops will be available from Intel authorized distributors in the coming weeks, while the Intel Arc Pro A60M GPU for mobile systems will be available from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) partners in the coming months. Additional workstation designs featuring the Intel Arc Pro A40 GPU are now available from HP, with Dell and Lenovo anticipated to follow in 2023's third quarter.
The Intel Arc Pro GPU family is also validated for use with Intel NUC 13 Extreme small form factor (SFF) PCs, which offer 125W unlocked 13th Gen Intel Core processors.
Intel Arc Pro desktop products come with a three-year limited warranty."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309694/intel-announces-intel-arc-pro-a60-and-pro-a60m-gpus