Intel Announces End-of-Life for Its 300 Series Chipsets

Intel has discontinued its 300 series chipsets, which supported the company’s Coffee Lake microprocessors. The motherboard family first debuted in 2017 and supported Intel’s 8th Generation and 9th Generation processors. At launch, boards based on the Z370 and H370 chipsets were some of the fastest consumer silicon you could buy — the Core i7-8700K was a fabulous chip — and CPUs like the Core i9-9900K kept the platform competitive with AMD hardware until the launch of the Zen 2 / Ryzen 3000 family of processors in mid-2019.