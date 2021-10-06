Intel alchemist possibly delayed. to late 2022

viscountalpha
https://www.techradar.com/news/inte...gpu-could-arrive-disappointingly-late-in-2022
I was personally looking forward to this. I'm not expecting anything amazing, but even 3070 performance for 400-500 would be nice right now. I figure by late 2022 the chip shortage should be letting up and MSRP should be much more attainable. Well, here's to hoping anyway.
