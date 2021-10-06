Intel alchemist possibly delayed. to late 2022

Q1 vs Q2 isn't exactly a huge delay, but not a lot gets manufactured and shipped that first half of Q1 due to various holidays and weather patterns, so realistically this is a delay of 2-3 months and given what silicon is actually available currently that is actually pretty good. Q1 to Q4 pushback would be disappointing Q1 to Q2 puts it in line with launching when AMD and NVidia are expected to be making announcements, not a bad way to steal some of their thunder if the performance and price are there.