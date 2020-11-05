Intel 9260 wifi M2 adapter - Sloooooow ?

I've having a real problem here with my installed Intel 9260 wifi M2 adapter.



My download plan in 100Mbps.



Modem/Router: Motorola 7315

Motherboard: Gigabyte Aorus Pro wifi ITX with the B450 chipset



Using a TP Link USB 3 wifi dongle I can get over 100Mbps download.

Using the M2 internal Intel 9260, I'm getting around 30-45Mbps. Many times it's down in the teens and single digits.



Anyone have any idea what going on?