intel 82579v firmware needed

Hello Gurus

I have accidentally booted off an iMac HDD which had bootcamp installed (i know, i know) and this erased by BIOS.

Because my X79-DELUXE could not POST, I have had to use BIOS FlashBack(tm) procedure, but unfortunately this went wrong, I believe due to chip timing incompatible and untested with the SMC code that does this, and somehow it was untested by Asus (?) anyway, chip blown, not flash-backing. Blinking some then ON forever.

I have had to completely replace the BIOS chip, then FlashBack(tm) worked with all same conditions (USB stick).

Unfortunately this blew few things, namely :

- lost UUID

- lost MAC address

- lost serial number (but i know what it was)

- lost model / maker record

= lost intel 82579v firmware, the tools say "N/A" nothing there, invalid - and the card shows code 10 cannot load driver.



Would somebody please supply me with a good-working BIOS.BIN backup with those things? I will slap my own IDs, but most of all I need the bloody onboard intel 82579v NIC firmware somehow added.

Thanks.