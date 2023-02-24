Intel 4 is ready to go and 18A is on track for H2 2024

There were rumors flying around that Intel was delaying their 3nm launch, Pat Gelsinger has come out and said they are false and they are on track and looking to hit all the targets they set out to.President of Intel China's Research Institute, Song Jiqiang (Dean) revealed that the 20A and 18A processes have already had test chips taped out, but he did not disclose the specific chips. It is likely to be Intel’s own CPU, or it may be an OEM customer of Intel. Intel confirmed that the 18A process will be Several semiconductor design companies are interested.Intel on the fabbing side seems to be getting their stuff together!