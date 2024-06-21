Intel 3NM in full swing

https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...technology-is-in-high-volume-production-intel
TLDR;
Intel 3 has entered high-volume production at two sites, Oregon and Ireland
Facilities are churning out the Xeon 6 series
Aside:
Xeon 6 reviews and benchmarks as they are look promising, and a huge step up over the Xeon 5's (done on Intel 4)
https://www.phoronix.com/review/intel-xeon-6700e-sierra-forest/2
https://www.phoronix.com/review/intel-xeon-6780e-6766e/10
*those 6700 series parts are the all-E-Core variants.
TLDR;
Intel 3 has entered high-volume production at two sites, Oregon and Ireland
Facilities are churning out the Xeon 6 series
Aside:
Xeon 6 reviews and benchmarks as they are look promising, and a huge step up over the Xeon 5's (done on Intel 4)
https://www.phoronix.com/review/intel-xeon-6700e-sierra-forest/2
https://www.phoronix.com/review/intel-xeon-6780e-6766e/10
*those 6700 series parts are the all-E-Core variants.