Intel 10th Gen Mobo Recommendation

Hi I'm building a new system soon and looking at these two boards:
Asus ROG Strix Z490-A
Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero
Other than the fancier built in audio(which I won't use) and other fancy things am I missing out on much going with the Strix board? I like it because I'm going with a black/white build. I'm also planning on a m.2 ssd and a single 2080ti or 3080ti when they come out. Are both boards good in terms of pcie lanes? Also if I get a Gen4 m.2 ssd it will get scaled back to Gen3 speeds. However I'm thinking about a potential intel 11th gen cpu drop in upgrade when it's available and if it's compatible with LGA1200 then it should support Gen4 m.2 ssd speeds correct?
Appreciate the input.
Asus ROG Strix Z490-A
Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero
Other than the fancier built in audio(which I won't use) and other fancy things am I missing out on much going with the Strix board? I like it because I'm going with a black/white build. I'm also planning on a m.2 ssd and a single 2080ti or 3080ti when they come out. Are both boards good in terms of pcie lanes? Also if I get a Gen4 m.2 ssd it will get scaled back to Gen3 speeds. However I'm thinking about a potential intel 11th gen cpu drop in upgrade when it's available and if it's compatible with LGA1200 then it should support Gen4 m.2 ssd speeds correct?
Appreciate the input.
Last edited: