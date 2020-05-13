Intel 10th Gen Mobo Recommendation

Hi I'm building a new system soon and looking at these two boards:Other than the fancier built in audio(which I won't use) and other fancy things am I missing out on much going with the Strix board? I like it because I'm going with a black/white build. I'm also planning on a m.2 ssd and a single 2080ti or 3080ti when they come out. Are both boards good in terms of pcie lanes? Also if I get a Gen4 m.2 ssd it will get scaled back to Gen3 speeds. However I'm thinking about a potential intel 11th gen cpu drop in upgrade when it's available and if it's compatible with LGA1200 then it should support Gen4 m.2 ssd speeds correct?Appreciate the input.