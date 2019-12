Well, there's limits of course, but what if you have a 4k 24 screen? How would 720 (say, a game) look on it? Or a 27 screen, which is a popular size for 1440p. How would a game look at 720 there? You have people who play online games at minimum graphics to get the best performance, so this would add an other option for that, since you can get even more frame per seconds while maintaining sharpness which is needed for those games (where as interpolation would just make everything look like a blurry blob).

Click to expand...