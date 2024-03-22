Insulated blue light-emitting diodes could banish OLED burn-in for good

erek
Hopefully overall net positive
“To address this, the University of Cambridge has developed a new OLED design that better controls the light from a blue-light-emitting diode and reduces its power consumption. The blue light-emitting diodes are covalently encapsulated by insulating alkylene straps.
OLED burn-in is generated by the emission of unstable and inefficient light from the blue-light-emitting diode in an OLED display. As a result, putting an insulating material over the blue light diode specifically helps reduce the instability of the blue light protecting the display from potential burn-in issues that could occur.”
View: https://youtu.be/eYBu40CfYko
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/monito...ing-diodes-could-banish-oled-burn-in-for-good
