Insulated blue light-emitting diodes could banish OLED burn-in for good

Hopefully overall net positive

“To address this, the University of Cambridge has developed a new OLED design that better controls the light from a blue-light-emitting diode and reduces its power consumption. The blue light-emitting diodes are covalently encapsulated by insulating alkylene straps.



OLED burn-in is generated by the emission of unstable and inefficient light from the blue-light-emitting diode in an OLED display. As a result, putting an insulating material over the blue light diode specifically helps reduce the instability of the blue light protecting the display from potential burn-in issues that could occur.”


View: https://youtu.be/eYBu40CfYko

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/monito...ing-diodes-could-banish-oled-burn-in-for-good
 
