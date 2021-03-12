Installing Angular where I want it to go

Xarzu
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2017
- Messages
- 11
The Angular lesson I am watching is showing installing from bash (I assume because it is on an apple computer) with the line:
npm install -g @angular/cli
So, since I am a poor windows user, I have done the same on powershell.
and it puts everything on my C drive under AppData\Roaming.
So my question is this. Is it possible for me to put all this on another drive? My C drive is getting full. So how do I effectively also delete angular as well?
npm install -g @angular/cli
So, since I am a poor windows user, I have done the same on powershell.
and it puts everything on my C drive under AppData\Roaming.
So my question is this. Is it possible for me to put all this on another drive? My C drive is getting full. So how do I effectively also delete angular as well?