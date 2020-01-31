Installing a Xeon dual or quad spec CPU into a single CPU system

Hello all!

This is my first post. Forgive me if this has been covered before:



Can I install a Xeon processor from a dual or quad CPU server into a single processor workstation? For example, I have obtained a server with a pair of Xeon e5-2697v2 12-core cpus and I'd like to install just one of them into a single processor workstation that has a 6-core Xeon e5-1650v2 to double the core count.



Please let me know if you think this should work.



