Inside TikTok's killer algorithm

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,228
"The briefing also featured updates about TikTok's data, privacy and security practices.

  • The company says it tries to triage and prevent incidents on its platform before they happen by working to detect patterns of problems before they spread.
  • TikTok's chief security officer, Roland Cloutier, said it plans to hire more than 100 data, security and privacy experts by year's end in the U.S.
  • He also said that the company will be building a monitoring, response and investigative response center in Washington D.C. to actively detect and respond to critical incidents in real time.
The big picture: Beckerman says that TikTok's transparency efforts are meant to position the company as a leader in Silicon Valley.

  • "We want to take a leadership position and show more about how the app works," he said. "For us, we're new, and we want to do this because we don't have anything to hide. The more we're talking to and meeting with lawmakers, the more comfortable they are with the product. That's the way it should be.""

https://www.axios.com/inside-tiktoks-killer-algorithm-52454fb2-6bab-405d-a407-31954ac1cf16.html
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top