INPUT packet died: from android television

I am running Linux on my PC. Recently I have been getting loads of messages in the sys.log of the form

Sep 30 18:19:21 Lavankossot kernel: [ 598.127314] INPUT packet died: IN=eth0 OUT= MAC=01:00:5e:00:00:fb:94:db:56:07:0c:6c:08:00 SRC=192.168.1.121 DST=224.0.0.251 LEN=68 TOS=0x00 PREC=0x00 TTL=255 ID=59756 DF PROTO=UDP SPT=5353 DPT=5353 LEN=48
Sep 30 18:21:19 Lavankossot kernel: [ 716.451302] INPUT packet died: IN=eth0 OUT= MAC=c8:60:00:cc:a5:4e:94:db:56:07:0c:6c:08:00 SRC=192.168.1.121 DST=192.168.1.51 LEN=543 TOS=0x00 PREC=0x00 TTL=64 ID=10537 DF PROTO=UDP SPT=59130 DPT=48589 LEN=523
192.168.1.121 is a Sony android television on my network

As I understand it 224.0.0.251 is related to DNS
192.168.1.51 is my PC

Is my television trying to hack into my computer?

Thanks for any advice.

