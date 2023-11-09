Input Connections

So i have 4 flat screen tv's connected to my rtx 4090 so all tv are hdmi cable so 1 plugs straight in the other 3 i have hmdi/display port converters at the end of the hdmi cable. So 3 of my tv are new and one is old and the smallest. So looking at the back of the graphics card looks like this

(1)hdmi, (2)d.p, (3)d.p, (4)d.p oldest tv, So the boot up and bios comes up on #4, I want it to show on #1 so u would think just switch the cables but no did not work. For some reason when i plug #4 into all the other slots all the screens go black!! I remove it and they come back on, and when i plug it back into #4 they all stay on. I try rebooting it does not work. Anyone have any ideas why?