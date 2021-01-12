Infinity Fabric question.

I wonder and I can't find information on how bad would be to use IF @ 2000MHz for 24/7



The IF on my 5600x can run at 2066MHz, but there are errors in Windows in HWinfo, at 2033MHz I have errors, but rarely. Therefore, I set it to 2000Mhz, I have no errors and the system is stable at the moment and there is no problem even with OCCT Small FFT for 20 minutes and 1 hour MemTest64 (I will test it more in the next few days).



However, I wonder if it is healthy for the CPU to work like this permanently?