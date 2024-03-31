infinite loop no windows 11 pro

B650I AORUS ULTRA rev 1.0
2x 48gb ram
4080 super.

I got into windows 11 a few times to install some drivers but now its in a infinite loop and won't go to windows. any ideas?
 
I shut the pc down and got into windows then I went to take a shit come back and the monitor is black. I just unplugged it because something major is going on and I just don’t have the time tonight. I might spend a few hours with it tomorrow, but after that, I might just turn it all down and have a professional rebuild it and troubleshoot all of it.
 
I am having stuttering going on in windows just moving the mouse around the desktop and even opening any programs and the restart does not seem to work the screen will not come back on so you have to shut down and then power on. Try to do a hand brake encode crashed the system in under 10 seconds. It’s good to be back on amd. Lol

I’m going to try and update the bio. I got f8 installed
 
You need an updated BIOS for better support on 24/48GB modules. I would 100% start there. F22 is the newest version for your board so you are way behind.

Otherwise listing your full rig specs, like CPU, power supply, actual RAM kit and storage would be helpful. What is your memory speed (MCLK), UCLK and FCLK and how much vSOC voltage are you doing?
 
Win 11 Pro-N Fresh install
Pny 4080 super
96gb ram CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 RAM 96GB (2x48GB) 6000MHz CL30 Intel XMP iCUE Compatible Computer Memory - Black (CMH96GX5M2B6000C30) QVL list CMH96GX5M2B5600C40 ver.3.53.02
V1100 power supply.
3x 4TB SSD
B650i aorus ultra

So i guess its the memory? That sucks paid $350. The system can't update the bio's because it won't restart. It does but after a short time all the fans turn off and only the memory lights are on. So when i got into windows 1 time after pulling the plug it crashed and i looked into the bio and saw that it still shows F8 and not the new F22 Bio's The system will not do a restart AND boot into windows you always have to pull the plug or force it off some how :(

No xmp is not on.
 
So i guess its the memory? That sucks paid $350. The system can't update the bio's because it won't restart. It does but after a short time all the fans turn off and only the memory lights are on. So when i got into windows 1 time after pulling the plug it crashed and i looked into the bio and saw that it still shows F8 and not the new F22 Bio's The system will not do a restart AND boot into windows you always have to pull the plug or force it off some how :(

No xmp is not on.
Bro you have Q-flash on the I/O panel. use it. Follow the instructions carefully though!
 
I will have to YouTube that. I did plug-in some different memory that was older from another system. It doesn’t work either.
 
did not know the bio usb key had to be in a specific port so i just tried the normal way again and now the screen won't turn on and the fans on the video card won't spin either. I think i am really fucking this computer up worse lol
 
did not know the bio usb key had to be in a specific port so i just tried the normal way again and now the screen won't turn on and the fans on the video card won't spin either. I think i am really fucking this computer up worse lol
I did say to read the instructions carefully~

Pull the video card out, use onboard graphics and one stick of RAM. Pull all the drives out. Keep it simple until its stable.
 
I can't even get the screen to come on. Its fucked going to send it off tomorrow to have someone else fix it or tell me its unrepairable. This fucking sucks
 
I can't even get the screen to come on. Its fucked going to send it off tomorrow to have someone else fix it or tell me its unrepairable. This fucking sucks
Sorry to hear that. Sometimes these things happen, I went through it last year with a 7950X3D build that took months to get working right.
 
Bricked no screen no matter what i do gpu fans will not turn
 
Bricked no screen no matter what i do gpu fans will not turn
Are you sure you're not actually in windows with no display? The fans should only shut down after the driver is loaded. I would really suggest getting your trusty #2 phillips out and removing the card so you can plug the monitor into your onboard graphics port.

Matter of fact, this sounds like exactly what happens when you put a computer into hybrid sleep in the middle of installing a video driver.
 
Like I said I'm done with it. The gpu fans never come on i have it in a open X70 by X works. I can just look down at my feet and see that the only fan that comes on is cpu and the lights on the memory.
 
Corsair RAM is trash these days, return it if you can.

Board may be able to be brought back with Q-Flash, otherwise it's RMA time.
 
Yes, follow the Q-flash instructions and let it do it's thing. If cpu and memory are coming on then it's not completely dead. Also, try it with no GPU in and the onboard chip. These are very easy so no reason not to do them before sending it in. Make sure you have the correct bios if your board has more than one revision (I made this mistake on an 8700G build, didn't mess anything up but couldn't figure out why the bios wouldn't flash).
 
Yes, follow the Q-flash instructions and let it do it's thing. If cpu and memory are coming on then it's not completely dead. Also, try it with no GPU in and the onboard chip. These are very easy so no reason not to do them before sending it in. Make sure you have the correct bios if your board has more than one revision (I made this mistake on an 8700G build, didn't mess anything up but couldn't figure out why the bios wouldn't flash).
With Gigabyte you also have to be aware of the version ladder, sometimes you can't just jump to the latest one.
 
With Gigabyte you also have to be aware of the version ladder, sometimes you can't just jump to the latest one.
I don't think the B650's are on the ladder yet, my aorus wasn't but there are two board revisions and I didn't realize it and grabbed the wrong bios and it wouldn't flash, couldn't figure it out until I happened to read the bios version on the box and it didn't match any of the versions listed on the Gigabyte site. That's when I realized it was a different board revision. No ladder (ie intermediate bios) needed, but that's definitely something else to look out for.
 
I don't think the B650's are on the ladder yet, my aorus wasn't but there are two board revisions and I didn't realize it and grabbed the wrong bios and it wouldn't flash, couldn't figure it out until I happened to read the bios version on the box and it didn't match any of the versions listed on the Gigabyte site. That's when I realized it was a different board revision. No ladder (ie intermediate bios) needed, but that's definitely something else to look out for.
Yeah there are some, I had one a few months ago that had like 22 updates and you could only go to like F13 then F17 then F22 or whatever it was. It said it in yellow text above the download. I've only ignored that text once and bricked a board and had to use an external ch341 programmer to fix it lol
 
I took everything but the cpu out and still no screen and the fans on the gpu won't turn on at all. So I guess i am sending it off to josh at NFC and he said he would take a look at it and worse case is either the ram just won't work and i will have to try and sell it and take a loss or i might just trash it and or the motherboard is fucked up and i trash that too.

This really does fucking suck.
 
I'm certain it's salvageable, just gonna take some work. Hope your guy is able to figure it out.
 
I took everything but the cpu out and still no screen and the fans on the gpu won't turn on at all. So I guess i am sending it off to josh at NFC and he said he would take a look at it and worse case is either the ram just won't work and i will have to try and sell it and take a loss or i might just trash it and or the motherboard is fucked up and i trash that too.

This really does fucking suck.
Why have you not pulled the GPU and used the onboard video of the CPU? Have you tried running it with just the cpu, one stick of ram and NO gpu? Then use Q-flash to flash the bios? If that works, then add the gpu back in. If you haven't tried that yet, not sure what you're waiting for....
 
I work offshore and i have other stuff i need to get done around the house and get ready to go back offshore. To be honest I am done with it taking up my time. I was willing to try some things but i don't have the time to keep screwing with it. I sent it off today. I will let others know what josh finds so maybe it could help others but its out of my hands and i am glad to be done with it. He will fix it or tell me how much shit i damaged trying to get it to work lol
 
I work offshore and i have other stuff i need to get done around the house and get ready to go back offshore. To be honest I am done with it taking up my time. I was willing to try some things but i don't have the time to keep screwing with it. I sent it off today. I will let others know what josh finds so maybe it could help others but its out of my hands and i am glad to be done with it. He will fix it or tell me how much shit i damaged trying to get it to work lol
Understandable. It gets under my skin if I can't fix it so I tend to keep messing with it lol

Last year when I had a messed up machine it took me 4-5 months to figure it out. After the second week I just built another cheap rig to use in the mean time.
 
My one time doing a BIOS flashback it was like doing a raindance. Follow the instructions, name the file correctly and put it on a FAT32 formatted drive... except it didn't work for me on various size flash drives I had (32 - 128GB USB 3.0 drives). Finally I tried it with an old 4GB USB 2.0 and it worked. I think most boards should show a progress indicator when it's working- like maybe just a flashing LED.

Regardless I understand you couldn't resolve it and are sending it out. When necessary I go down to motherboard on a box with 24 pin and 8 pin connected, CPU installed with heatsink, and 1 stick of RAM. You don't need a dedicated GPU on 99% of AM5 CPUs (except the 7500f AFAIK). Hope you get it fixed.
 
Thanks man. I did see the light flashing that it was reading and then installing bios. who really knows. I'm just glad i make enough money that it is some what easy for be to absorb my mistakes better then most but still kind of mad. I have a micro center near by so i think in the future i will just use there build service going forward. ^_^ because i definitely don't have 5 months to figure shit out lol. I should say 5 MORE months hehe.
 
Yeah there are some, I had one a few months ago that had like 22 updates and you could only go to like F13 then F17 then F22 or whatever it was. It said it in yellow text above the download. I've only ignored that text once and bricked a board and had to use an external ch341 programmer to fix it lol
That was common for AM4 boards that didn't have enough flash space on the board for the entire CPU firmware codebase lol. On AM5 this shouldn't be an issue.
 
That was common for AM4 boards that didn't have enough flash space on the board for the entire CPU firmware codebase lol. On AM5 this shouldn't be an issue.
Yeah I think that was an X370 board. Anyways, I follow the instructions now.
 
Yeah I think that was an X370 board. Anyways, I follow the instructions now.
Yeah, I always do the same especially since I'm used to doing firmware updates on production networks for businesses lol.
 
So my guy finally started getting around looking at the problem could be and let’s just say it’s interesting:

*using the riser I couldn't boot into the UEFI reliably. So now I have it directly in the PCIE Slot.

*I enabled CSM, Legacy USB Support, and changed the PCIE Express Gen to 3 and SO FAR I don't see any stuttering anymore in the UEFI so I went to Windows.

*looks like a Common problem with gigabyte boards. I hate gigabyte it's why we call them gigabroke.

I'll see what I can do. Some people suggest memory training for 100 plus hours is necessary with this board...well see

Holy shit guys I would never have figured any of that shit out
 
Understandable. It gets under my skin if I can't fix it so I tend to keep messing with it lol

Last year when I had a messed up machine it took me 4-5 months to figure it out. After the second week I just built another cheap rig to use in the mean time.
I was fixing/diagnosing a PC I had built for my friend. I literally ran tests on and swapped out every single component in that entire thing. It ended up being the power button on the case had gone bad, specifically the incredibly cheap, garbage wiring. Since we had to upgrade the case, he just had me update a bunch of components as well, so it turned out to be fun in the end, but finding out the problem was mind-numbingly infuriating. The fact that it took me so long to consider the power button annoyed me the most. I installed a temporary external power button switch while we waited for the new components.

Epyon I hope you get it all sorted.
 
So my guy finally started getting around looking at the problem could be and let’s just say it’s interesting:

*using the riser I couldn't boot into the UEFI reliably. So now I have it directly in the PCIE Slot.

*I enabled CSM, Legacy USB Support, and changed the PCIE Express Gen to 3 and SO FAR I don't see any stuttering anymore in the UEFI so I went to Windows.

*looks like a Common problem with gigabyte boards. I hate gigabyte it's why we call them gigabroke.

I'll see what I can do. Some people suggest memory training for 100 plus hours is necessary with this board...well see

Holy shit guys I would never have figured any of that shit out
Risers can cause problems with lots of boards, don't know that it's largely a gigabyte problem. Also memory training for 100 hours? That's so ridiculous lol.
 
I'm offshore for another 2 weeks so if thats what it takes 100 hours but it seems like he is in windows so lets see what happens.
 
So my guy finally started getting around looking at the problem could be and let’s just say it’s interesting:

*using the riser I couldn't boot into the UEFI reliably. So now I have it directly in the PCIE Slot.

*I enabled CSM, Legacy USB Support, and changed the PCIE Express Gen to 3 and SO FAR I don't see any stuttering anymore in the UEFI so I went to Windows.

*looks like a Common problem with gigabyte boards. I hate gigabyte it's why we call them gigabroke.

I'll see what I can do. Some people suggest memory training for 100 plus hours is necessary with this board...well see

Holy shit guys I would never have figured any of that shit out
You never mentioned you were using a riser up until this post and having someone else look at it. Temporarily not using a riser to see if you still encounter issues is a basic troubleshooting step. I'm sure that would've been a suggestion from a number of people..... you know, if you had mentioned you were using one.

But yea it's totally a Gigabyte problem 🤣
 
So my guy finally started getting around looking at the problem could be and let’s just say it’s interesting:

*using the riser I couldn't boot into the UEFI reliably. So now I have it directly in the PCIE Slot.

*I enabled CSM, Legacy USB Support, and changed the PCIE Express Gen to 3 and SO FAR I don't see any stuttering anymore in the UEFI so I went to Windows.

*looks like a Common problem with gigabyte boards. I hate gigabyte it's why we call them gigabroke.

I'll see what I can do. Some people suggest memory training for 100 plus hours is necessary with this board...well see

Holy shit guys I would never have figured any of that shit out
Now that he can reliably enter the bios: First thing he needs to do is update the bios. Doing anything else before then, is a gigantic waste of time. I cannot stress that enough.
 
Yeah he is doing all that. And yes, I did say I had another guy working on it. I don’t build a lot of computers so I thought the riser cable would be fine. I mean, I know now and in the future, I will build everything on a test bench first actually there’s a lot of things I’m gonna do in the future first before I actually sticking it in a computer.
 
Yeah he is doing all that. And yes, I did say I had another guy working on it. I don’t build a lot of computers so I thought the riser cable would be fine. I mean, I know now and in the future, I will build everything on a test bench first actually there’s a lot of things I’m gonna do in the future first before I actually sticking it in a computer.
The situation with risers is pretty interesting. Because, case designs using risers are very common now, from smaller builders. And even large cases from bigger brands are doing horizontal mounting so that you an feature to top of the GPU.
People love how risers enable really small ITX cases.
But, they require risers and risers often have issues.
They must not have THAT MANY issues, otherwise I would think that the market for them would have fallen off. But, its only built up more and more.

I still avoid them. But, a working build certainly must be sweet.
 
Yeah he is doing all that. And yes, I did say I had another guy working on it. I don’t build a lot of computers so I thought the riser cable would be fine. I mean, I know now and in the future, I will build everything on a test bench first actually there’s a lot of things I’m gonna do in the future first before I actually sticking it in a computer.
Stuff happens, even the test bench won't always be foolproof. If it was indeed the riser cable causing the problem you may not have even thought to test it first, especially if it came with the case. But I guess the good thing would be knowing that at the very least everything worked properly before the install.
 
Stuff happens, even the test bench won't always be foolproof. If it was indeed the riser cable causing the problem you may not have even thought to test it first, especially if it came with the case. But I guess the good thing would be knowing that at the very least everything worked properly before the install.
I’ve never used a test bench but I agree I may not have first thought of the riser if it was supplied with the case. But it would have been on my short list of things. I think OP could trouble shoot in the future and is probably learning from all this. I’ve not had good luck with riser cables.

I have had good luck with rigid pcie riser adapters like you see in the Fractal Ridge. The Terra also has a very high quality ribbon riser but even fractal has done a recall to both of those in the past.
 
