infinite loop no windows 11 pro

So i guess its the memory? That sucks paid $350. The system can't update the bio's because it won't restart. It does but after a short time all the fans turn off and only the memory lights are on. So when i got into windows 1 time after pulling the plug it crashed and i looked into the bio and saw that it still shows F8 and not the new F22 Bio's The system will not do a restart AND boot into windows you always have to pull the plug or force it off some how
No xmp is not on.
did not know the bio usb key had to be in a specific port so i just tried the normal way again and now the screen won't turn on and the fans on the video card won't spin either. I think i am really fucking this computer up worse lol
I can't even get the screen to come on. Its fucked going to send it off tomorrow to have someone else fix it or tell me its unrepairable. This fucking sucks
Bricked no screen no matter what i do gpu fans will not turn
Yes, follow the Q-flash instructions and let it do it's thing. If cpu and memory are coming on then it's not completely dead. Also, try it with no GPU in and the onboard chip. These are very easy so no reason not to do them before sending it in. Make sure you have the correct bios if your board has more than one revision (I made this mistake on an 8700G build, didn't mess anything up but couldn't figure out why the bios wouldn't flash).
I don't think the B650's are on the ladder yet, my aorus wasn't but there are two board revisions and I didn't realize it and grabbed the wrong bios and it wouldn't flash, couldn't figure it out until I happened to read the bios version on the box and it didn't match any of the versions listed on the Gigabyte site. That's when I realized it was a different board revision. No ladder (ie intermediate bios) needed, but that's definitely something else to look out for.
I took everything but the cpu out and still no screen and the fans on the gpu won't turn on at all. So I guess i am sending it off to josh at NFC and he said he would take a look at it and worse case is either the ram just won't work and i will have to try and sell it and take a loss or i might just trash it and or the motherboard is fucked up and i trash that too.
This really does fucking suck.
I work offshore and i have other stuff i need to get done around the house and get ready to go back offshore. To be honest I am done with it taking up my time. I was willing to try some things but i don't have the time to keep screwing with it. I sent it off today. I will let others know what josh finds so maybe it could help others but its out of my hands and i am glad to be done with it. He will fix it or tell me how much shit i damaged trying to get it to work lol
That was common for AM4 boards that didn't have enough flash space on the board for the entire CPU firmware codebase lol. On AM5 this shouldn't be an issue.Yeah there are some, I had one a few months ago that had like 22 updates and you could only go to like F13 then F17 then F22 or whatever it was. It said it in yellow text above the download. I've only ignored that text once and bricked a board and had to use an external ch341 programmer to fix it lol
That was common for AM4 boards that didn't have enough flash space on the board for the entire CPU firmware codebase lol. On AM5 this shouldn't be an issue.
Yeah, I always do the same especially since I'm used to doing firmware updates on production networks for businesses lol.Yeah I think that was an X370 board. Anyways, I follow the instructions now.
I was fixing/diagnosing a PC I had built for my friend. I literally ran tests on and swapped out every single component in that entire thing. It ended up being the power button on the case had gone bad, specifically the incredibly cheap, garbage wiring. Since we had to upgrade the case, he just had me update a bunch of components as well, so it turned out to be fun in the end, but finding out the problem was mind-numbingly infuriating. The fact that it took me so long to consider the power button annoyed me the most. I installed a temporary external power button switch while we waited for the new components.Understandable. It gets under my skin if I can't fix it so I tend to keep messing with it lol
Last year when I had a messed up machine it took me 4-5 months to figure it out. After the second week I just built another cheap rig to use in the mean time.
Risers can cause problems with lots of boards, don't know that it's largely a gigabyte problem. Also memory training for 100 hours? That's so ridiculous lol.So my guy finally started getting around looking at the problem could be and let’s just say it’s interesting:
*using the riser I couldn't boot into the UEFI reliably. So now I have it directly in the PCIE Slot.
*I enabled CSM, Legacy USB Support, and changed the PCIE Express Gen to 3 and SO FAR I don't see any stuttering anymore in the UEFI so I went to Windows.
*looks like a Common problem with gigabyte boards. I hate gigabyte it's why we call them gigabroke.
I'll see what I can do. Some people suggest memory training for 100 plus hours is necessary with this board...well see
Holy shit guys I would never have figured any of that shit out
The situation with risers is pretty interesting. Because, case designs using risers are very common now, from smaller builders. And even large cases from bigger brands are doing horizontal mounting so that you an feature to top of the GPU.Yeah he is doing all that. And yes, I did say I had another guy working on it. I don’t build a lot of computers so I thought the riser cable would be fine. I mean, I know now and in the future, I will build everything on a test bench first actually there’s a lot of things I’m gonna do in the future first before I actually sticking it in a computer.
Stuff happens, even the test bench won't always be foolproof. If it was indeed the riser cable causing the problem you may not have even thought to test it first, especially if it came with the case. But I guess the good thing would be knowing that at the very least everything worked properly before the install.Yeah he is doing all that. And yes, I did say I had another guy working on it. I don’t build a lot of computers so I thought the riser cable would be fine. I mean, I know now and in the future, I will build everything on a test bench first actually there’s a lot of things I’m gonna do in the future first before I actually sticking it in a computer.
I’ve never used a test bench but I agree I may not have first thought of the riser if it was supplied with the case. But it would have been on my short list of things. I think OP could trouble shoot in the future and is probably learning from all this. I’ve not had good luck with riser cables.Stuff happens, even the test bench won't always be foolproof. If it was indeed the riser cable causing the problem you may not have even thought to test it first, especially if it came with the case. But I guess the good thing would be knowing that at the very least everything worked properly before the install.